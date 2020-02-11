Esposa de Kobe Bryant rompió el silencio y publicó desgarradora carta

Han pasado más de dos semanas desde la trágica muerte de Kobe Bryant, su hija Gigi y siete pasajeros más que viajaban en el helicóptero que se estrelló el pasado 20 de enero en la zona de Calabasas, en Los Angeles.

Aunque había compartido algunas fotografías en las redes sociales, Vanessa, la esposa de la estrella de Los Lakers, no había hablado sobre el accidente en la que perdió la vida su hija y su esposo.

Eso hasta ahora, ya publicó una desgarradora carta, en la que habla de sus sensaciones más profundas. “Mi cerebro no acepta que Kobe y Gigi se fueron”, fue una de las primeras frases con las que parte este escrito que publicó en su perfil de Instagram.

Te puede interesar: «La respuesta de Kobe Bryant cuando le preguntaron qué haría si pudiera volver el tiempo atrás»

Además, Vanessa admitió que aunque le cuesta aceptar la partida de su esposo, algo que no puede procesar es que haya perdido a su pequeña hija de 13 años.

“No puedo procesar de que ambos se fueron al mismo tiempo (..) Estoy intentando procesar de que Kobe se fue, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar de que Gigi nunca regresará. Me siento mal. Por qué debo levantarme otro día si mi pequeña no podrá tener esa oportunidad. Me siento terrible. Ella tenía tanto por vivir en esta vida”, dice resignada a lo sucedido.

De todas formas, sabe que tiene que seguir viviendo por sus otras hijas, las que agradece tener cerca. “Triste por no estar con Kobe y Gigi pero agradecida de estar aquí con Natalia, Bianka y Capri. Sé que mi sentimiento es normal. Es parte de un proceso. Solo quiero compartir en caso de que alguien más tenga esa experiencia de haber perdido a alguien de esta forma”, agregó.

Espera que “esta pesadilla termine” y asegura que rea por todas las víctimas de esta horrible tragedia. “Por favor, continúen rezando por todos”, finalizó.