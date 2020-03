El truco para rechazar un saludo de manos de manera educada

View this post on Instagram

For people who want to avoid the handshake, I have created two alternative contactless greeting options. First option: “Stop, Drop & Nod”, second option “Grasp and Greet”. If someone reaches out to shake YOUR hand, you can simply say “I’m going handshake free to be extra careful”. Both socially and in business, a contactless greeting is now widely accepted practice and still shows respect without the pressure to shake hands during the current climate, particularly by indicating thoughtfulness for other people’s health. 💫 I hope that’s helpful to you all. Stay healthy and safe❤️❤️❤️ #coronavirus #etiquette Song on my beats boombox is Stand By Me, John Lennon