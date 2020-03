View this post on Instagram

Makeup by me!!! 💕🧚‍♀️ Glam Attack All Over Color Liquid Shimmer Powder in Shades “Aphrodite” on my eye lid and “Legend” as a brow highlighter!!💕also used both for cheek bone highlight. Took less than 5 it’s so easy. Products by HAUS LABORATORIES @hauslabs @amazon or www.hauslabs.com