25 years! today Batman Forever hit Theatres! To celebrate the 25th Anniversary… I thought I would share something never before seen that didn’t make the final cut… Harvey “Two Face” Dent in his cell at Arkham Asylum, prior to his escape! “THE BAT MUST DIE” #batmanforever #batman #batmanforever25years #movie #tommyleejones #twoface #1995