Actor de «La Ley y el orden» muere por complicaciones del coronavirus

Recientemente se dio a conocer que el actor Nick Cordero de 41 años ha fallecido por complicaciones por Covid-19, luego de haberse contagiado en marzo pasado.
Su esposa Amanda Kloots, dio a conocer la lamentable noticia en redes sociales.
El intérprete pasó 95 días en la UCI, donde vivió distintas complicaciones durante estos días. De hecho, tuvieron que amputarle una pierna, también ponerle un marcapasos y estaba en coma inducido.
A través de sus redes sociales, Amanda le dedicó unas emotivas palabras al actor, junto a una foto de él.«Mi querido esposo murió esta mañana. Estuvo rodeado del amor de su familia, cantos y rezos a medida que dejó este planeta”, agregando que tanto su hijo como ella lo extrañaran en todo lo que hagan y todos los días.
El artista durante su carrera, fue parte de grandes producciones de Brodway y también fue parte de series televisivas como Blue Bloods y La Ley y el Orden: Unidad de víctimas especiales.
Acá puedes revisar la publicación completa de la esposa de Nick Cordero:
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
