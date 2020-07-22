“Amándome con todo”. Ese fue parte del mensaje que publicó la puertorriqueña Dayanara Torres en sus redes sociales y en la que muestra la cicatriz que le dejó el cáncer de piel y que logró vencer en marzo de este año.
La ganadora del certamen de Miss Universo 1993 reveló en febrero pasado que había sido diagnosticada de cáncer de piel tipo melanoma producto de un lunar “al que no presté atención”, dijo en esa oportunidad.
“Este último año ha estado lleno de emociones, incertidumbres, fatigas, dolores intensos que no me han dejado descansar y muchas veces hasta dormir, subida de peso, náuseas a diario, y hasta todo me sabe a metal… pero un año lleno de aprendizaje… ¡Qué lección de experiencia tan fuerte para mí!”, dijo la ex esposa de Marc Anthony con el que tiene dos hijos.
La presentadora de televisión terminó el tratamiento en febrero pasado y señaló que deberá hacerse exámenes para asegurarse de que no regrese el cáncer.
“En estos momentos tan difíciles que estamos pasando todos, quería darles una buena noticia. Ayer, los resultados de mis exámenes salieron negativos, así que he terminado mi tratamiento con el melanoma cáncer”, dijo en un video para anunciar que había vencido a la enfermedad.
Embracing It All💕 My curves, my extra pounds, my curly hair, my scars🐛… Amándome con todo💕 Mis curvas, mis libras de más, mi pelo rizo, mis cicatrices🐛… #Grateful #GratefulHeart #CancerSucks #Guerrera #Scars #ScarsToYourBeautiful #itsAllGood #Love #LoveYourself #HealthyLiving #StayInTheShade #SPF 🧴 #EmpoweringWomen Pagmamahal sa aking! 🧜🏻♀️
🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 I feel so blessed and happy! I had my tests done yesterday , (MRI, PET & CT scans) and they were ALL negative! 🤍🙌🏻🤍 From now on I will need to get the same 3 studies with radiation every 3 months for the next 2 years! 🤍🙏🏻🤍 Thankful to God to whom I've always prayed to with so much faith and has listened to the pleas of my heart. 🤍🕊🤍 Thanks to all of you who always prayed for me, did not let go of me and made me part of your family and your prayers, Thank you for your beautiful messages full of encouragement and Love. To my mother that held my hand every step of the way, my family and my friends, who always cared and checked up on me, or even accompanied me during this tough road and sent me beautiful messages to keep me strong and let me know I wasn't alone. 🤍🙌🏻🤍 This battle is almost over … 2 years will go real fast & I will come out of this stronger than ever! #Guerrera #Strong #Strength #Phoenix #AveFenix #NoMeSuelten #CancerSucks #Melanoma 🕊Thank you Claudia L. @clo724 for taking me there and back … you are heaven sent! 🕊
