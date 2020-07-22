Orlando Bloom confirmó la muerte de su perrito: «El amor es eterno»

Hace una semana Orlando Bloom anunció la desaparición de su querida mascota, Mighty. Hoy, tras una intensa búsqueda, confirmó su muerte.
El artista confirmó la triste noticia en Instagram, donde despidió a su perrito con un emotivo mensaje, mostrando además el tatuaje que se hizo en su honor.
«Mighty está del otro lado ahora. Después de 7 días de búsqueda desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer y hasta altas horas de la madrugada, hoy, el séptimo día ~ el número de finalización ~ encontramos su collar», partió escribiendo.
Luego el actor ahondó en lo duro que fueron para él estos días sin su compañero. «Lloré más esta semana de lo que creía posible, lo cual ha sido muy catártico y curativo … No dejé ninguna piedra sin remover, me arrastré a través de todos los agujeros de hombres, debajo de las carreteras, busqué en cada patio trasero y lecho del arroyo. Los perros rastreadores también dieron lo mejor de sí», agregó.
«Me siento muy agradecido de haber aprendido de mi pequeño y poderoso Mighty que el amor es eterno y el verdadero significado de la devoción«, sentenció Bloom.
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l
