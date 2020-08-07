El coronavirus no discrimina a nadie y ya son varios los famosos que se han contagiado del mortal virus. Aunque los síntomas y complicaciones son diversos, la mayoría ha expresado que la experiencia no se la dan a nadie.
Alyssa Milano fue una de las estrellas de Hollywood que contrajo Covid-19 y aunque en un comienzo había dado negativo, un segundo examen arrojó que estaba contagiada.
El miércoles de esta semana la actriz publicó una fotografía en las redes sociales en la que aparece utilizando un respirador. “Esta era yo el 2 de abril después de estar enferma durante 2 semanas”, dice en la publicación
Milano reconoce que nunca había estado tan enferma. “Todo me dolía. Pérdida del olfato”, relató la también activista de 47 años en su cuenta de Instagram.
La actriz relató que desde marzo fueron cuatro meses de síntomas como vértigo, palpitaciones cardíacas, falta de aliento y pérdida de memoria a corto plazo.
“Pensé que me estaba muriendo. Sentí que me estaba muriendo”, dice milano e hizo un llamado a sus seguidores para que se cuiden. “Quiero que sepan que esta enfermedad no es un engaño”.
La actriz pidió que todos sigan las recomendaciones que ha dado la autoridad de salud. “Por favor, lávense las manos y usen una máscara y el distanciamiento social. No quiero que nadie sienta lo que yo sentí”, señaló.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
Foto: Shutterstock