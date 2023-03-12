Premios Oscar 2023: esta es la lista completa de ganadores de la nueva edición
Esta noche se realizará la edición 95 de entrega de galardones de la Academia de Hollywood y en RadioActiva te entregamos los detalles.
Después de muchas espera para los cinéfilos y fanáticos de la pantalla grande, esta noche se llevará a cabo la edición 95 de los Premios Oscar 2023.
Esta nueva versión de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood se realizarán en el Dolby Theatre de la ciudad de Los Ángeles y la gala oficial contará con la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel por tercera ocasión.
Y como en RadioActiva queremos que estés al tanto de todo, a continuación te entregamos la lista completa de los nominados en las 23 categorías, según indica el sitio web oficial de la entrega de galardones de lo mejor del cine.
Mejor película
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Sin novedad en el frente
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Director (mejor)
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – TÁR
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett – TÁR
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor guion original
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Triangle of Sadness
Guion adaptado
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor película animada
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Película internacional
- Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bélgica)
- EO (Polonia)
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Mejor largometraje documental
- All That Breathes
- All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Cortometraje documental
- The Elephant Whispers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Mejor cortometraje
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Cortometraje animado
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
Mejor banda sonora original
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Sin novedad en el frente
Mejor canción original
- «Applause» de Tell It Like a Woman
- «Hold My Hand» de Top Gun: Maverick
- «Lift Me Up» de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- «Naatu Naatu» de RRR
- «This Is A Life» de Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sonido
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor fotografía
- Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Sin novedad en el frente
- TÁR
Mejor diseño de producción
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Sin novedad en el frente
Montaje
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Sin novedad en el frente
- The Whale
Efectos visuales
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Top Gun: Maverick