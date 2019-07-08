8 julio, 2019

Cosplayer erótica puso a la venta su «agua de baño» y sus fans agotaron el producto

Belle Delphine puso a la venta el agua con la que se baña diariamente

La cosplayer erótica Belle Kirschner goza de gran popularidad. De hecho su fama llegó luego de que publicara provocativas fotografías y por la promesa de subir videos de ellas a páginas porno.

La chiquilla también conocida como Belle Delphine, es un fenómeno en Internet y cuenta con casi cuatro millones de seguidores en Instagram, y ahora ha vuelto  a sorprender a sus fanáticos y los medios, ya que comenzó a vender su agua de baño.

A través de sus cuentas oficiales, la joven informó acerca del producto, que cuesta 30 dólares, y luego dio paso a la distribución de la que sería el agua con la que se baña, todo con el fin de que sus seguidores puedan sentirla cerca.

Como era de esperar, sus fans agotaron todos los frascos con agua en cuestión en cosa de días.Hasta ahora, Delphine no ha anunciado si lanzará más muestras o no.

 

i am now selling my BATH WATER for all you THIRSTY gamer boys 💦 check out my new shop where im selling stuff for you!! www.belledelphinestore.com

¡Se las trae esta chiquilla!

 

