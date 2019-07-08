La cosplayer erótica Belle Kirschner goza de gran popularidad. De hecho su fama llegó luego de que publicara provocativas fotografías y por la promesa de subir videos de ellas a páginas porno.
La chiquilla también conocida como Belle Delphine, es un fenómeno en Internet y cuenta con casi cuatro millones de seguidores en Instagram, y ahora ha vuelto a sorprender a sus fanáticos y los medios, ya que comenzó a vender su agua de baño.
A través de sus cuentas oficiales, la joven informó acerca del producto, que cuesta 30 dólares, y luego dio paso a la distribución de la que sería el agua con la que se baña, todo con el fin de que sus seguidores puedan sentirla cerca.
Como era de esperar, sus fans agotaron todos los frascos con agua en cuestión en cosa de días.Hasta ahora, Delphine no ha anunciado si lanzará más muestras o no.
i am now selling my BATH WATER for all you THIRSTY gamer boys 💦 check out my new shop where im selling stuff for you!! www.belledelphinestore.com
¡Se las trae esta chiquilla!
So my bath water SOLD OUT wtf…. i will be making some more soon but its been honestly a weird couple of days taking SO many baths LMAO i didnt expect this many people to be so interested, but if you wanted one…they will be back soon! 🔥in the meantime if you wanna see where i post my naughty content you can check out my patreon !🔥 www.patreon.com/belledelphine
Im doing date night tonight on my snap! Where would you take me on a date?💦 – i think im going to go watch an anime in the back of my car somewhere in a field tonight, and maybe eat some pizza too!🍕if u wanna join me on my cute little adventure tonight u can get my private NSFW snapchat- which u can find on my patreon…. (adults only)💕 www.patreon.com/belledelphine
what would you do if you came back home and i’m in your bed? – …also!💕 get mah snap where i post my fantasies, my shower videos, and lots of other outfits and pics i cant post to insta <3 www.patreon.com/belledelphine
