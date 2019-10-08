«Friends» llegará a los cines chilenos para celebrar sus 25 años

Este año la popular serie «Friends» cumple 25 años desde su primer capítulo emitido en la TV y pretenden festejarlo en Chilito proyectando episodios épicos en los cines nacionales.

Por tres días 15, 17 y 22 de octubre, la producción será exhibida en las cadenas de Cine Hoyts y Cinemark, junto a los «chascarros» que se produjeron a la hora del rodaje.

En la primera jornada se exhibirán «Pilot», «The One with the Black Out», «The One with the Birth» y «The One where Ross finds Out».

Mientras que el segundo día será el turno de «The One with the Prom Video», «The One where No One’s ready», «The One with the Morning After» y «The One with the Embryos».

Y finalizarán mostrando los capítulos: «The One with Chandler in a Box», «The One with Ross’ Wedding – Part 2», «The One where Everyone Finds Out» y «The One where Ross got High».

Las entradas ya están a la venta a través de los sitios web de cada cine.