Una psicóloga especializada en patologías del lenguaje creó un llamativo teclado mediante el cual le está enseñando a hablar a su perrita llamada Stella.
Cristina Hunger experimentó con su mascota cuando era una cachorrita de tan solo ocho semanas de vida para averiguar hasta qué punto el can era capaz de aprender palabras y comunicarse con ella. Para ello diseñó un tablero con diferentes botones que al pulsarlos reproducen el sonido de una palabra en concreto.
Un año más tarde los resultados son asombrosos. Así es ya que con 18 meses el animal es capaz de pulsar botones y formar frases con ellos, tal y como se puede apreciar en una serie de videos que la doctora publicó en Instagram.
Last night, right before this video was taken, I accidentally said "ball" on Stella's device while I was actually reaching for a different word. But, Stella took this very seriously! She picked up her ball, dropped it on her device, and said "Good" (Translation: Good idea, Mom!) • I started recording right after she said "Good" and caught the rest of her thought: "Happy ball want outside!" • Like all AAC users, Stella thrives when we talk to her using her device and say words that she loves. She never needs to know it was on accident! 😉
Por ejemplo, cuando Stella siente una presencia extraña en el exterior de la vivienda que comparte la científica, avisa pulsado los botones ‘mirar’ y ‘afuera’.
It was a bit of a manic Monday morning over here! But through the chaos, came great communication from Stella. Take a look at these two videos that show one of Stella's buttons resetting, and how she responded to this situation. • Video 1: When Stella said "outside," her back right paw accidentally reset her "beach" button. Stella knows what that beeping sound means because this has happened several times before. Stella commented "Mad" then "Want" but her "want" button didn't activate either! Unfortunately Stella's beach button broke. • Video 2: While Jake and I were discussing options, Stella walked to her device, looked where the "beach" button should be, and said, "Help water outside." 😲😲😲 • We can learn several lessons from our morning! First of all, we should always have backup buttons. Secondly, Stella gets upset when she can't say one of her favorite words! Situations like these show why AAC users should never have words removed from their devices. Lastly, it's incredible that Stella found a different way to communicate "beach" since her button was no longer an option.
Según la profesional la perrita es capaz de pedir comida o solicitar que la saquen de paseo. Hunter asegura que Stella ha aprendido un total de 29 palabras, que incluso combina para construir frases de hasta cinco vocablos diferentes.
¡Cada día los animales nos siguen asombrando!