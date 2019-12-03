La divertida reacción de Jason Momoa tras ser elegido el «Hombre del año»

View this post on Instagram

when i was told i was going to be one of the men of the year i was shocked and surprised but hopefully its because i’m busting my ass trying to stop single use plastics and kicking up dust trying to stop a telescope getting built on our sacred mountain in hawaii. regardless. i look up to a lot of different people and if i have any impact on anyone like they do one me. then it’s to be an activist to do right with our voices follow our hearts. spread aloha. ohana is everything and have a beautiful time on this planet. i got a lot of work to do. we all do all my aloha. so stoked to be GQ Australia’s Man of the Year, thanks to @mojeanaria for presenting my award on the night. i couldn’t be there being it was thanksgiving and i was so thankful to be home with my ohana. Photographs by @Jesse_lizotte interview by @christensenmike and the issue is on newsstands from Dec 2 and on Apple News+ internationally. aloha j. i got one month left to rub this into my wife 🤣🤣🤣she’s still not buying it