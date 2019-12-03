La divertida reacción de Jason Momoa tras ser elegido el «Hombre del año»

«Aquaman» se refirió a su triunfo sobre los hermanos Hemsworth
Jason Momoa sigue en lo más alto de su carrera. Aunque su personaje de Khal Drogo murió tempranamente en «Game of Thrones», sigue siendo recordado con cariño por los fans de la serie de HBO. Y qué decir de su interpretación de Aquaman, uno de los superhéroes favoritos de los seguidores de la cintas de DC.
El sentido del humor del actor, sumado su carisma y su compromiso con ciertas causas, lo ha vuelto una de las celebridades con más seguidores alrededor del mundo.
Siendo así, no es extraño que haya sido elegido como el «Hombre del año» por la revista GQ de Australia. El actor será la portada de diciembre y como era de esperar, quiso agradecer este reconocimiento con un toque de humor y activismo medioambiental.
View this post on Instagram
when i was told i was going to be one of the men of the year i was shocked and surprised but hopefully its because i’m busting my ass trying to stop single use plastics and kicking up dust trying to stop a telescope getting built on our sacred mountain in hawaii. regardless. i look up to a lot of different people and if i have any impact on anyone like they do one me. then it’s to be an activist to do right with our voices follow our hearts. spread aloha. ohana is everything and have a beautiful time on this planet. i got a lot of work to do. we all do all my aloha. so stoked to be GQ Australia’s Man of the Year, thanks to @mojeanaria for presenting my award on the night. i couldn’t be there being it was thanksgiving and i was so thankful to be home with my ohana. Photographs by @Jesse_lizotte interview by @christensenmike and the issue is on newsstands from Dec 2 and on Apple News+ internationally. aloha j. i got one month left to rub this into my wife 🤣🤣🤣she’s still not buying it
A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on
«Nunca en un millón de años pensé que sería el Hombre del Año GQ en 2019. Estoy muy contento de poder vencer a todos los Hemsworth porque… ya sabes… finalmente merezco esto. También, Australia sabes que te amo. Espero poder ir para Aquaman 2 y muchas gracias por esto. ¡Sí amigo!», escribió Momoa.
«Otro punto personal culminante y realmente genial que quiero continuar ha sido el activismo ambiental en el que me he involucrado, para difundir la conciencia sobre el cambio climático. También, obviamente, he hecho algunas piezas artísticas geniales, como See, y la película Dune con dos de mis directores favoritos», finalizó el actor destacando los grandes momentos de su 2019.