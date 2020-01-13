Estos son los nominados para la próxima edición de los premios Oscar

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer el listado de los nominados para la 92° entrega de los premios Oscar, ceremonia que se realizará el próximo 9 de febrero.
Entre los mencionados destacan la cinta coreana Parasite, que competirá por el reconocimiento como mejor película y mejor película internacional; y Scarlett Johansson, que apareció en dos categorías de actuación por sus trabajos en Marriage Story (principal) y Jo Jo Rabbit (secundario).
Por otra parte Joker acaparó las preferencias con 11 nominaciones. «1917», «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood» y «The Irishman» sumaron 10 cada una.
Acá te dejamos las categorías principales:
Mejor Película
“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney/Fox)
“The Irishman” (Netflix)
“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)
“Joker” (Warner Bros.)
“Little Women” (Sony)
“Marriage Story” (Netflix)
“1917” (Universal)
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)
“Parasite” (Neon)
Mejor película internacional
“Corpus Christi”
“Honeyland”
“Les Miserables”
“Dolor y Gloria”
“Parasite”
Mejor director
Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
Sam Mendes (“1917”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)
Mejor actor
Antonio Banderas (“Dolor y Gloria”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”
Mejor actriz
Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”)
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)
Mejor actriz secundaria
Kathy Bats, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)
Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
Mejor actor secundario
Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Mejor guion adaptado
Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”)
Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)
Mejor original
Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”)
Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”)