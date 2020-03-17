Museos, estadios y centros comerciales, entre otros, han cerrado sus puertas en diversas partes del mundo para evitar la propagación del coronavirus.
Uno de ellos fue el acuario Shedd de Chicago, uno de los más grandes del mundo y que decidió prohibir la entrada de público durante el mes de marzo. Esto le ha dado la oportunidad a algunos animales del lugar para visitar y conocer algunas de las dependencias del lugar.
Wellington es un pingüino que ha decidido caminar por los rincones del acuario y ya se ha vuelto famoso en las redes sociales, luego que se difundiera un video en el que aparece sorprendido al conocer los peces amazónicos. El video ya suma más de 1 millón de reproducciones en la web.
Un vocero del acuario explicó a la prensa local que los cuidadores están “intentando enriquecer” la vida de estos animales introduciendo “nuevas experiencias y actividades” para “mantenerlos activos, alentarlos a explorar, resolver problemas y expresar comportamientos naturales”.
Edward y Annie es una pareja de pingüinos que también se ha ganado el corazón de los usuarios, gracias a una serie de videos que los muestran visitando y recorriendo las instalaciones del acuario.
View this post on Instagram
Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴 Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! Other animals like the black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitors. Swipe right to view Monte’s trip in Polar Play Zone.
A post shared by Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) on
View this post on Instagram
The adventure continues! 🐧🐧 This morning, Edward and Annie explored the rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Every spring is nesting season for the penguins here at Shedd, and this year is no different! Next week, penguins, including Edward and Annie, will begin to build their nests. You’re invited to digitally join us for the nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will share a variety of animal activities, and yes, Wellington will return! While right now is strange to us, it’s a normal day for the penguins and other animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new activities, experiences, food and more to allow the animals to express natural behaviors. Let us what penguin activities you want to see! 👇
A post shared by Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) on