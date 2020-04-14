14 abril, 2020

Así se vería John Wick si fuera parte del universo de Los Simpson, Family Guy y Jojo’s

Un ilustrador estadounidense dibujó al personaje de Keanu Reeves como si perteneciera a diversos mundos animados.

Keanu Reeves es uno de los actores más admirados en Hollywood y no solo por su gran actuación sino que por su sencillez y carisma.

Y sin duda que uno de los personajes más populares que ha interpretado es Jhon Wick. Por eso este recientemente fue homenajeado por un dibujante llamado Dino Tomic, quien dibujo al asesino tal como si estuviera en distintos universos de series animadas.

De esta manera, podemos ver al personaje de Reeves como si perteneciera al mundo animado de South Park, Los SimpsonJojo’s Bizarre AdventureLos Padrinos Mágicos Las Chicas Superpoderosas, entre otras.

