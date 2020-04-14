Keanu Reeves es uno de los actores más admirados en Hollywood y no solo por su gran actuación sino que por su sencillez y carisma.
Y sin duda que uno de los personajes más populares que ha interpretado es Jhon Wick. Por eso este recientemente fue homenajeado por un dibujante llamado Dino Tomic, quien dibujo al asesino tal como si estuviera en distintos universos de series animadas.
De esta manera, podemos ver al personaje de Reeves como si perteneciera al mundo animado de South Park, Los Simpson, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Los Padrinos Mágicos o Las Chicas Superpoderosas, entre otras.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Keanu Reeves aka JOHN WICK drawn in many different styles 😊 This one is also available as a print on my store www.dinotomic.com . By demand i switched out some styles for some others 😃 also sorry for making so many of these , im just having so much fun doing it and you know the quarantine is super boring haha. The characters i did where made from fantasy using the respected art styles of the different shows 😃 Often i base them on existing characters and change up their features to resemble more the new character 😃 who is your favorite here ?:) and who should i do next ?
Una publicación compartida de Dino Tomic (@dinotomic) el