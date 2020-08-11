Alyssa Milano cuenta que está perdiendo el pelo por culpa del coronavirus

La semana pasada la actriz Alyssa Milano reveló que tiene coronavirus. “Todo me dolía. Pérdida del olfato”, relató la también activista de 47 años en su cuenta de Instagram.
La activista contó que desde que dio positivo de Covid–19 en marzo pasado, tuvo síntomas como vértigo, palpitaciones cardíacas, falta de aliento y pérdida de memoria a corto plazo.
“Pensé que me estaba muriendo. Sentí que me estaba muriendo”, contó en una publicación en la red social. Además, hizo un llamado para que las personas se cuiden y se tomen esto en serio. “Quiero que sepan que esta enfermedad no es un engaño”.
Ahora la actriz reveló que ha perdido parte de su cabello por culpa de la enfermedad. “Pensé en mostrarles lo que el Covid-19 le hace a tu cabello”, cuenta en un nuevo video que subió a sus redes sociales.
En la publicación deja en evidencia la cantidad de cabello que se le cae cada vez que se pasa un cepillo. “Por favor, tómense esto en serio”, dice en el registro.
“Este es el pelo que he perdido por el Covid-19. Usen una maldita máscara”, finaliza mostrando parte del cabello que se le cae.
Milano es una de las tantas estrellas de Hollywood que se ha contagiado con coronavirus, donde también están Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston y recientemente Antonio Banderas, quien dio positivo justo en el día de su cumpleaños número 60.
“Me veo obligado a celebrar mi 60 cumpleaños siguiendo cuarentena al haber dado positivo de la enfermedad COVID-19, causada por el coronavirus”, dijo el actor español en las redes sociales.