Lizzie Velasquez es una activista que se volvió conocida en internet como «la mujer más fea del mundo», contando la historia de las extrañas enfermedades que padece para responder a los comentarios negativos.
Velasquez decidió abrir su propio canal de YouTube en el que se dio a conocer como un ejemplo de superación para quienes se dejan llevar por estereotipos de belleza.
Lamentablemente, ahora el rostro de la activista está siendo utilizado en TikTok para una cruel broma. Padres de niños ponen la fotografía de ella para simular una videollamada y asustar así a los pequeños. Por ello, ha pedido a los mayores que no sigan esa tendencia y les ha dicho que «ser amables entre sí comienza en casa».
I knew this was coming. When I saw this trend start I knew it was coming. Some have been cute and funny but then it starts to cross the line. Showing your kids a photo of someone who looks different in hopes of them having a scared reaction is vile. I’ve seen this trend be done with people who are disabled and I’ve seen this trend be done with BABIES who have Down Syndrome. They don’t have the platform to speak on this but I do and I know I have an army of positive people right next to me. I will say this over and over and over. The people you put in photos or videos are human beings!! We have feelings and we have something we work on everyday called self confidence. Please PLEASE don’t teach your children that it’s funny to be afraid of someone who doesn’t look like them. When adults are upset their kids are being bullied, this is the perfect example that teaching kindness and acceptance starts AT HOME. Just be kind to one another. We need it now more than ever!!
En el video viral donde se ha utilizado su fotografía, la madre le enseña a su hijo una videollamada falsa para mostrarle a su nueva profesora, sin embargo, el niño reacciona dando un paso atrás representando «miedo» a lo desconocido.
Velasquez nació con dos enfermedades raras: lipodistrofia que provoca una distribución anormal de la grasa corporal, y el síndrome de Marfan, que afecta los tejidos conectivos y refleja un aumento inusual de sus extremidades.