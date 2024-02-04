Conoce a los nominados para los Premios Grammy 2024
Te traemos con detalle todas las categorías y artistas que se encuentran nominados para los Premios Grammy 2024.
Hoy domingo 4 de febrero se llevará a cabo la 66.ª edición de los Premios Grammy 2024 . La premiación tendrá como conductor a Trevor Noah, y la ceremonia se llevará a cabo en Los Angeles.
Ya son varias las presentaciones confirmadas, como Dua Lipa y Billie Eilish, que estrán presentes en el prestigiado evento encargado de destacar a lo mejor de la música del último año.
A continuación te presentamos con detalle la lista completa de categorías y los artistas nominados a cada una de ellas en los Premios Grammy 2024 .
Categorías Premios Grammy 2024
Grabación de Año
- “Worship,” Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Álbum del año
- “World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
- “The Record,” boygenius
- “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
- “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
- “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Midnights,” Taylor Swift
- “SOS,” SZA
Canción de Año
- “A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
- “Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
- “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
- “Dance the Night” (De “Barbie: The Album”) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein y Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
- “Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe, compositores (SZA)
- “Vampire,” Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Productor del año, no clásico
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Compositor del año, no clásico
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Mejor interpretación pop solista
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop
- “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
- “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
- “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor álbum vocal pop
- “Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson
- “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
- “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
- “Midnights,” Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
- “Loading,” James Blake
- “Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
- “Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
- “Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan
Mejor grabación de baile pop
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
- “Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
- “Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
- “One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- “Rush,” Troye Sivan
Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica
- “Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James Blake
- “For That Beautiful Feeling,” the Chemical Brothers
- “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again..
- “Kx5,” Kx5
- “Quest for Fire,” Skrillex
Mejor interpretación de rock
- “Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
- “More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas
- “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
- “Rescued,” Foo Fighters
- “Lux Æterna,” Metallica
Mejor interpretación de metal
- “Bad Man,” Disturbed
- “Phantom of the Opera,” Ghost
- “72 Seasons,” Metallica
- “Hive Mind,” Slipknot
- “Jaded,” Spiritbox
Mejor canción de rock
- “Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards y Andrew Watt, compositores (the Rolling Stones)
- “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore y Troy Van Leeuwen, compositores (Queens of the Stone Age)
- “Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers y Lucy Dacus, compositores (boygenius)
- “Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett y Pat Smear, compositores (Foo Fighters)
Mejor álbum de rock
- “But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
- “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
- “72 Seasons,” Metallica
- “This Is Why,” Paramore
- “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- “Belinda Says,” Alvvays
- “Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It,” boygenius
- “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why,” Paramore
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record,” boygenius
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
- “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
- “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey
Mejor interpretación de R&B
- “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
- “Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR y Alex Isley
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&B
- “Simple,” Babyface featuring Coco Jones
- “Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon
- “Hollywood,” Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét
- “Good Morning,” PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol
- “Love Language,” SZA
Mejor canción de R&B
- “Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster y Coleridge Tillman, compositores (Halle)
- “Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper y Alexandra Isley, compositores (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR y Alex Isley)
- “ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba y Roy Keisha Rockette, compositores (Coco Jones)
- “On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre y Charles Williams, compositores (Victoria Monét)
- “Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe y Leon Thomas, compositores (SZA)
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
- “Since I Have a Lover,” 6lack
- “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy
- “Nova,” Terrace Martin y James Fauntleroy
- “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
- “SOS,” SZA
Mejor álbum R&B
- “Girls Night Out,” Babyface
- “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
- “Special Occasion,” Emily King
- “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét
- “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker
Mejor interpretación de rap
- “The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Love Letter,” Black Thought
- “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
- “Players,” Coi Leray
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention,” Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- “Low,” SZA
Mejor canción de rap
- “Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini y Ari Starace, compositores (Doja Cat)
- “Barbie World” from “Barbie: The Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods y Javier Mercado, compositores (Lil Uzi Vert)
- “Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule y Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, compositores (Drake & 21 Savage)
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore y Dion Wilson, compositores (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane)
Mejor álbum de rap
- “Her Loss,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Michael,” Killer Mike
- “Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin
- “King’s Disease III,” Nas
- “Utopia,” Travis Scott
Mejor álbum de poesía hablada
- “A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited,” Queen Sheba
- “For Your Consideration’24 – The Album,” Prentice Powell y Shawn William
- “Grocery Shopping With My Mother,” Kevin Powell
- “The Light Inside,” J. Ivy
- “When the Poems Do What They Do,” Aja Monet
Mejor interpretación de jazz
- “Movement 18′ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste
- “Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin
- “Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone featuring the Baylor Project y Russell Ferranté
- “But Not for Me,” Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
- “Tight,” Samara Joy
Mejor álbum vocal de jazz
- “For Ella 2,” Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- “Alive at the Village Vanguard,” Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
- “Lean In,” Gretchen Parlato y Lionel Loueke
- “Mélusine,” Cécile McLorin Salvant
- “How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis
Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental
- “The Source,” Kenny Barron
- “Phoenix,” Lakecia Benjamin
- “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn,” Adam Blackstone
- “The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs
- “Dream Box,” Pat Metheny
Mejor álbum de conjunto grande de jazz
- “The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo,” ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
- “Dynamic Maximum Tension,” Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
- “Basie Swings the Blues,” The Count Basie Orchestra dirigido por Scotty Barnhart
- “Olympians,” Vince Mendoza and Metropole Orkest
- “The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions,” Mingus Big Band
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
- “Quietude,” Eliane Elias
- “My Heart Speaks,” Ivan Lins con Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
- “Vox Humana,” Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- “Cometa,” Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
- “El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2,” Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
- “Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- “Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole
- “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- “Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry
- “The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello
Mejor álbum de pop tradicional vocal
- “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,” Liz Callaway
- “Pieces of Treasure,” Rickie Lee Jones
- “Bewitched,” Laufey
- “Holidays Around the World,” Pentatonix
- “Only the Strong Survive,” Bruce Springsteen
- “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3,” (Varios artistas)
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- “As We Speak,” Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
- “On Becoming,” House of Waters
- “Jazz Hands,” Bob James
- “The Layers,” Julian Lage
- “All One,” Ben Wendel
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
- “Kimberly Akimbo,” John Clancy, David Stone y Jeanine Tesori, productores; Jeanine Tesori, compositor; David Lindsay-Abaire, letrista (Original Broadway Cast)
- “Parade,” Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen y Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, productores; Jason Robert Brown, compositor y letrista (2023 Broadway Cast)
- “Shucked,” Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally y Billy Jay Stein, productores; Brandy Clark y Shane McAnally, compositores/letristas (Original Broadway Cast)
- “Some Like It Hot,” Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks y NaTasha Yvette Williams, vocalistas principales; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen y Marc Shaiman, productores; Scott Wittman, letrista; Marc Shaiman, compositor y letrista (Original Broadway Cast)
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Annaleigh Ashford y Josh Groban, vocalistas principales; Thomas Kail y Alex Lacamoire, productores (Stephen Sondheim, compositor y letrista) (2023 Broadway Cast)
Mejor interpretación country solista
- “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
- “Buried,” Brandy Clark
- “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
- “The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
- “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Mejor interpretación de dúo country
- “High Note,” Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings
- “Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne
- “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves
- “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill y Paul Franklin
- “Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
- “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton
Mejor canción country
- “Buried,” Brandy Clark y Jessie Jo Dillon, compositores (Brandy Clark)
- “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan y Kacey Musgraves, compositores (Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves)
- “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers y Geno Seale, compositores (Tyler Childers)
- “Last Night.” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin y Ryan Vojtesak, compositores (Morgan Wallen)
- “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton y Dan Wilson, compositores (Chris Stapleton)
Mejor álbum country
- “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini
- “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne
- “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan
- “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers
- “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson
Mejor interpretación de raíces estadounidenses
- “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
- “Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys of Alabama
- “Inventing the Wheel,” Madison Cunningham
- “You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens
- “Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell
Mejor interpretación estadounidense
- “Friendship,” Blind Boys of Alabama
- “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” Tyler Childers
- “Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
- “King of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell y the 400 Unit
- “The Returner,” Allison Russell
Mejor canción de raíces estadounidenses
- “Blank Page,” Michael Trotter Jr. y Tanya Trotter, compositores (The War and Treaty)
- “California Sober,” Aaron Allen, William Apostol y Jon Weisberger, compositores (Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson)
- “Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell, compositor (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)
- “Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark y Michael Pollack, compositores (Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile)
- “The Returner,” Drew Lindsay, JT Nero y Allison Russell, compositores (Allison Russell)
Mejor álbum estadounidense
- “Brandy Clark,” Brandy Clark
- “The Chicago Sessions,” Rodney Crowell
- “You’re the One,” Rhiannon Giddens
- “Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- “The Returner,” Allison Russell
Mejor álbum de bluegrass
- “Radio John: Songs of John Hartford,” Sam Bush
- “Lovin’ of the Game,” Michael Cleveland
- “Mighty Poplar,” Mighty Poplar
- “Bluegrass,” Willie Nelson
- “Me/And/Dad,” Billy Strings
- “City of Gold,” Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
- “Ridin’,” Eric Bibb
- “The Soul Side of Sipp,” Mr. Sipp
- “Life Don’t Miss Nobody,” Tracy Nelson
- “Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge,” John Primer
- “All My Love for You,” Bobby Rush
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
- “Death Wish Blues,” Samantha Fish y Jesse Dayton
- “Healing Time,” Ruthie Foster
- “Live in London,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- “Blood Harmony,” Larkin Poe
- “LaVette!,” Bettye LaVette
Mejor álbum de folclore
- “Traveling Wildfire,” Dom Flemons
- “I Only See the Moon,” the Milk Carton Kids
- “Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live),” Joni Mitchell
- “Celebrants,” Nickel Creek
- “Jubilee,” Old Crow Medicine Show
- “Seven Psalms,” Paul Simon
- “Folkocracy,” Rufus Wainwright
Mejor álbum de música de raíces regionales
- “New Beginnings,” Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. y the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
- “Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Dwayne Dopsie y the Zydeco Hellraisers
- “Live: Orpheum Theater Nola,” Lost Bayou Ramblers y Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
- “Made in New Orleans,” New Breed Brass Band
- “Too Much to Hold,” New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- “Live at the Maple Leaf,” the Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Mejor interpretación/canción de gospel
- “God Is Good,” Stanley Brown featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard y Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard y Hezekiah Walker, compositores
- “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans y Marvin L. Winans, compositores
- “Lord Do It for Me (Live),” Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez y Kerry Douglas, compositores
- “God Is,” Melvin Crispell III
- “All Things,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, compositor
Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea
- “Believe,” Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley and Blessing Offor, compositores
- “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) (Live),” Cody Carnes
- “Thank God I Do,” Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle y Jason Ingram, compositores
- “Love Me Like I Am,” For King & Country featuring Jordin Sparks
- “Your Power,” Lecrae y Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore y Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis y Naomi Raine, compositores
Mejor álbum gospel
- “I Love You,” Erica Campbell
- “Hymns (Live),” Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “The Maverick Way,” Maverick City Music
- “My Truth,” Jonathan McReynolds
- “All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- “My Tribe,” Blessing Offor
- “Emanuel,” Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
- “Lauren Daigle,” Lauren Daigle
- “Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae
- “I Believe,” Phil Wickham
Mejor álbum de raíces gospel
- “Tribute to the King,” the Blackwood Brothers Quartet
- “Echoes of the South,” Blind Boys of Alabama
- “Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times,” Becky Isaacs Bowman
- “Meet Me at the Cross,” Brian Free & Assurance
- “Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light,” Gaither Vocal Band
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
- “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
- “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
- “La Neta,” Pedro Capó
- “Don Juan,” Maluma
- “X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
- “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G
- “Data,” Tainy
Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo
- “Martínez,” Cabra
- “Leche De Tigre,” Diamante Eléctrico
- “Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes
- “De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade
- “EADDA9223,” Fito Páez
Mejor álbum de música mexicana (incluyendo tex-mex)
- “Bordado a Mano,” Ana Bárbara
- “La Sánchez,” Lila Downs
- “Motherflower,” Flor de Toloache
- “Amor Como en Las Películas De Antes,” Lupita Infante
- “Génesis,” Peso Pluma
Mejor álbum latino tropical
- “Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022),” Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta
- “Voy a Ti,” Luis Figueroa
- “Niche Sinfónico,” Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- “Vida,” Omara Portuondo
- “Mimy & Tony,” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- “Escalona Nunca se Había Grabado Así,” Carlos Vives
Mejor interpretación de música global
- “Shadow Forces,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer y Shahzad Ismaily
- “Alone,” Burna Boy
- “Feel,” Davido
- “Milagro y Disastre,” Silvana Estrada
- “Abundance in Millets,” Falu y Gaurav Shah (featuring PM Narendra Modi)
- “Pashto,” Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
- “Todo Colores,” Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk y Tank and the Bangas
Mejor interpretación de música africana
- “Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide
- “City Boys,” Burna Boy
- “Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys
- “Rush,” Ayra Starr
- “Water,” Tyla
Mejor álbum de música global
- “Epifanías,” Susana Baca
- “History,” Bokanté
- “I Told Them…,” Burna Boy
- “Timeless,” Davido
- “This Moment,” Shakti
- Mejor álbum de reggae
- “Born for Greatness,” Buju Banton
- “Simma,” Beenie Man
- “Cali Roots Riddim 2023,” Collie Buddz
- “No Destroyer,” Burning Spear
- “Colors of Royal,” Julian Marley & Antaeus
Mejor álbum New Age, Ambient o Chant
- “Aquamarine,” Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- “Moments of Beauty,” Omar Akram
- “Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks),” Ólafur Arnalds
- “Ocean Dreaming Ocean,” David Darling y Hans Christian
- “So She Howls,” Carla Patullo featuring Tonality y the Scorchio Quartet
Mejor álbum de música infantil
- “Ahhhhh!,” Andrew & Polly
- “Ancestars,” Pierce Freelon y Nnenna Freelon
- “Hip Hope for Kids!,” DJ Willy Wow!
- “Taste the Sky,” Uncle Jumbo
- “We Grow Together Preschool Songs,” 123 Andrés
Mejor álbum de comedia
- “I Wish You Would,” Trevor Noah
- “I’m an Entertainer,” Wanda Sykes
- “Selective Outrage,” Chris Rock
- “Someone You Love,” Sarah Silverman
- “What’s in a Name?,” Dave Chappelle
Mejor grabación de audiolibros, narraciones y cuentos
- “Big Tree,” Meryl Streep
- “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder,” William Shatner
- “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin
- “It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism,” Senator Bernie Sanders
- “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama
Mejor compilado de banda sonora para medios visuales
- “Aurora,” (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- “Barbie: The Album” (Varios Artistas)
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By” (Varios Artistas)
- “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3″ (Varios Artistas)
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Weird Al Yankovic
Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (incluye cine y televisión)
- “Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, compositores
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, compositor
- “The Fabelmans,” John Williams, compositor
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, compositor
- “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, compositor
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,” Sarah Schachner, compositor
- “God of War Ragnarök,” Bear McCreary, compositor
- “Hogwarts Legacy,” Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers “Sea,” compositores
- “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” Stephen Barton y Gordy Haab, compositores
- “Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical,” Jess Serro, Tripod y Austin Wintory, compositores
Mejor canción para medios visuales
- “Barbie World” de “Barbie: The Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- “Dance the Night” de “Barbie: The Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie: The Album,” Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Ryan Gosling)
- “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Música de e inspirada por Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty y Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Rihanna)
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie: The Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
Mejor video musical
- “I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles), Em Cooper, director de video; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin y Laura Thomas, productores de video
- “In Your Love” (Tyler Childers), Bryan Schlam, director de video; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thornton y Whitney Wolanin, productores de video
- “What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish), Billie Eilish, director de video; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson y David Moore, productores de video
- “Count Me Out” (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free y Kendrick Lamar, directores de video; Jason Baum y Jamie Rabineau, productores de video
- “Rush” (Troye Sivan), Gordon Von Steiner, director de video; Kelly McGee, productor de video
Mejor video musical de formato largo
- “Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, director de video; Brett Morgen, productor de video
- “How I’m Feeling Now” (Lewis Capaldi), Joe Pearlman, director de video; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis y Alice Rhodes, productores de video
- “Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour” (Kendrick Lamar), Mike Carson, Dave Free y Mark Ritchie, directores de video; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke y Jamie Rabineau, productores de video
- “I Am Everything” (Little Richard), Lisa Cortés, director de video; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman y Liz Yale Marsh, productores de video
- “Dear Mama” (Tupac Shakur), Allen Hughes, director de video; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins y Stef Smith, productores de video
Mejor diseño de empaque
- “The Art of Forgetting,” Caroline Rose, director de arte (Caroline Rose)
- “Cadenza 21′,” Hsing-Hui Cheng, director de arte (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)
- “Electrophonic Chronic,” Perry Shall, director de arte (The Arcs)
- “Gravity Falls,” Iam8bit, director de arte (Brad Breeck)
- “Migration,” Yu Wei, director de arte (Leaf Yeh)
- “Stumpwork,” Luke Brooks y James Theseus Buck, directores de arte (Dry Cleaning)
Mejor empaque de edición especial
- “The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel,” Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy y Mark Ohe, directores de arte (Neutral Milk Hotel)
- “For the Birds: The Birdsong Project,” Jeri Heiden y John Heiden, directores de arte (Varios Artistas)
- “Gieo,” Duy Dao, director de arte (Ngot)
- “Inside: Deluxe Box Set,” Bo Burnham y Daniel Calderwood, directores de arte (Bo Burnham)
- “Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition,” Masaki Koike, director de arte (Lou Reed)
Mejores notas de álbum
- “Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live),” Ashley Kahn, notas de álbum (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)
- “I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn,” Scott B. Bomar, notas de álbum (Howdy Glenn)
- “Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions,” Vik Sohonie, notas de álbum (Iftin Band)
- “Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971,” Jeff Place y John Troutman, notas de álbum (Varios Artistas)
- “Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos,” Robert Gordon y Deanie Parker, notas de álbum (Varios Artistas)
Mejor álbum histórico
- “Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17,” Steve Berkowitz y Jeff Rosen, productores; Steve Addabbo, Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw y Mark Wilder, ingenieros de masterización (Bob Dylan)
- “The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922,” Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey y Richard Martin, productores de recopilaciones; Richard Martin, ingenieros de masterización; Richard Martin, ingeniero de restauración (Varios Artistas)
- “Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971,” Jeff Place y John Troutman, productores de recopilaciones; Randy LeRoy y Charlie Pilzer, ingenieros de masterización; Mike Petillo y Charlie Pilzer, ingeniero de restauración (Varios Artistas)
- “Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition,” Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan y Hal Willner, productores de recopilaciones; John Baldwin, ingenieros de masterización; John Baldwin, ingeniero de restauración (Lou Reed)
- “Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos,” Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith y Mason Williams, productores de recopilaciones; Michael Graves, ingeniero de masterización; Michael Graves, ingeniero de restauración (Varios Artistas)
Mejor arreglo para álbum no clásico
- “Desire, I Want to Turn Into You,” Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek y Geoff Swan, ingenieros; Mike Bozzi y Chris Gehringer, ingenieros de masterización (Caroline Polachek)
- “History,” Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, ingeniero de masterización (Bokanté)
- “Jaguar II,” John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue y Todd Robinson, ingenieros; Colin Leonard, ingeniero de masterización (Victoria Monét)
- “Multitudes,” Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge y Blake Mills, ingenieros (Feist)
- “The Record,” Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit y Sarah Tudzin, ingenieros; Pat Sullivan, ingeniero de masterización (boygenius)
Mejor arreglo para álbum clásico
- “The Blue Hour,” Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps y John Weston, ingenieros; Helge Sten, ingeniero de masterización (Shara Nova y A Far Cry)
- “Contemporary American Composers,” David Frost & Charlie Post, ingenieros; Silas Brown, ingeniero de masterización (Riccardo Muti y Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
- “Fandango,” Alexander Lipay y Dmitriy Lipay, ingeniero; Alexander Lipay y Dmitriy Lipay, ingeniero de masterización (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo y Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul – Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor,” Christopher Moretti & John Weston, ingenieros; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, ingeniero de masterización (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)
- “Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces,” Mark Donahue, ingeniero; Mark Donahue, ingeniero de masterización (Manfred Honeck y Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Productor de música clásica del año
- David Frost
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Brian Pidgeon
Mejor grabación remixada
- “Alien Love Call,” Badbadnotgood, remixers (Turnstile and Badbadnotgood featuring Blood Orange)
- “New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix),” Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz featuring Tame Impala y Bootie Brown)
- “Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix),” Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)
- “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix),” Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)
- “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix),” Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)
Mejor álbum con sonido inmersivo
- “Act 3 (Immersive Edition),” Ryan Ulyate, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Ryan Ulyate, productor inmersivo (Ryan Ulyate)
- “Blue Clear Sky,” Chuck Ainlay, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Chuck Ainlay, productor inmersivo (George Strait)
- “The Diary of Alicia Keys,” George Massenburg y Eric Schilling, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Alicia Keys y Ann Mincieli, productor inmersivo (Alicia Keys)
- “God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack),” Eric Schilling, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro y Herbert Waltl, productor inmersivo (Bear McCreary)
- “Silence Between Songs,” Aaron Short, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas (Madison Beer)
Mejor composición instrumental
- “Amerikkan Skin,” Lakecia Benjamin, compositor (Lakecia Benjamin featuring Angela Davis)
- “Can You Hear the Music,” Ludwig Göransson, compositor (Ludwig Göransson)
- “Cutey and the Dragon,” Gordon Goodwin y Raymond Scott, compositores (Quartet San Francisco featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
- “Helena’s Theme,” John Williams, compositor (John Williams)
- “Motion,” Edgar Meyer, compositor (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)
Mejor arreglo instrumental o a cappella
- “Angels We Have Heard on High,” Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arreglista (Just 6)
- “Can You Hear the Music,” Ludwig Göransson, arreglista (Ludwig Göransson)
- “Folsom Prison Blues,” John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin y Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arreglistas (The String Revolution featuring Tommy Emmanuel)
- “I Remember,” Mingus Hilario Duran, arreglista (Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band featuring Paquito D’Rivera)
- “Paint It Black,” Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon y Alana Da Fonseca, arreglistas (Wednesday Addams)
Mejor arreglo de instrumentos y vocales
- “April in Paris,” Gordon Goodwin, arreglistas (Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
- “Com Que Voz (Live),” John Beasley y Maria Mendes, arreglistas (Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley y Metropole Orkest)
- “Fenestra,” Godwin Louis, arreglista (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
- “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning,” Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye, Kendrick y Amanda Taylor, arreglistas (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)
- “Lush Life,” Kendric McCallister, arreglista (Samara Joy)
Mejor interpretación orquestal
- “Adès: Dante,” Gustavo Dudamel, director (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces,” Karina Canellakis, director (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
- “Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, director (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- “Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy,” JoAnn Falletta, director (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
- “Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony)
Mejor grabación de ópera
- “Blanchard: Champion,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, director; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore y Eric Owens; David Frost, productor (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- “Corigliano: The Lord of Cries,” Gil Rose, director; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott y David Portillo; Gil Rose, productor (Boston Modern Orchestra Project y Odyssey Opera Chorus)
- “Little: Black Lodge,” Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee y David T. Little, productores (the Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)
Mejor interpretación coral
- “Carols After a Plague,” Donald Nally, director (The Crossing)
- “The House of Belonging,” Craig Hella Johnson, director (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
- “Ligeti: Lux Aeterna,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
- “Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil,” Steven Fox, director (The Clarion Choir)
- “Saariaho: Reconnaissance,” Nils Schweckendiek, director (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)
Mejor interpretación de música de conjunto pequeño
- “American Stories,” Anthony McGill y Pacifica Quartet
- “Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3,” Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax y Leonidas Kavakos
- “Between Breaths,” Third Coast Percussion
- “Rough Magic,” Roomful of Teeth
- “Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker,” Catalyst Quartet
- Mejor solo instrumental clásico
- “Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light,” Robert Black
- “Akiho: Cylinders,” Andy Akiho
- “The American Project,” Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, director (Louisville Orchestra)
- “Difficult Grace,” Seth Parker Woods
- “Of Love,” Curtis Stewart
Mejor álbum de solista vocal clásico
- “Because,” Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista
- “Broken Branches,” Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, acompañante
- “40@40,” Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista
- “Rising,” Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianista
- “Walking in the Dark,” Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, director (Philharmonia Orchestra)
Mejor compendio de música clásica
- “Fandango,” Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, director; Dmitriy Lipay, productor
- “Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?,” Christopher Rountree, director; Lewis Pesacov, productor
- “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright,” Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, director; Hans Kipfer, productor
- “Passion for Bach and Coltrane,” Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith y A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown y Mark Dover, productores
- “Sardinia,” Chick Corea; Chick Corea y Bernie Kirsh, productores
- “Sculptures,” Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho y Sean Dixon, productores
- “Zodiac Suite,” Aaron Diehl Trio & the Knights; Eric Jacobsen, director; Aaron Diehl y Eric Jacobsen, productores
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
- “Adès: Dante,” Thomas Adès, compositor (Gustavo Dudamel y Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Akiho: In That Space, at That Time,” Andy Akiho, compositor (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl y Omaha Symphony)
- “Brittelle: Psychedelics,” William Brittelle, compositor (Roomful of Teeth)
- “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright,” Missy Mazzoli, compositor (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan y Bergen Philharmonic)
- “Montgomery: Rounds,” Jessie Montgomery, compositor (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry y Roomful of Teeth)