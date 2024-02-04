04 Feb, 2024. 15:35 hrs

Conoce a los nominados para los Premios Grammy 2024

Te traemos con detalle todas las categorías y artistas que se encuentran nominados para los Premios Grammy 2024.

Por Equipo RadioActiva.cl
Hoy domingo 4 de febrero se llevará a cabo la 66.ª edición de los Premios Grammy 2024 . La premiación tendrá como conductor a Trevor Noah, y la ceremonia se llevará a cabo en Los Angeles.

Ya son varias las presentaciones confirmadas, como Dua Lipa y Billie Eilish, que estrán presentes en el prestigiado evento encargado de destacar a lo mejor de la música del último año.

A continuación te presentamos con detalle la lista completa de categorías y los artistas nominados a cada una de ellas en los Premios Grammy 2024 .

Categorías Premios Grammy 2024

Grabación de Año

  • “Worship,” Jon Batiste
  • “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
  • “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
  • “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
  • “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
  • “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
  • “Kill Bill,” SZA

Álbum del año

  • “World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
  • “The Record,” boygenius
  • “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
  • “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
  • “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
  • “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Midnights,” Taylor Swift
  • “SOS,” SZA

Canción de Año

  • “A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
  • “Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
  • “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
  • “Dance the Night” (De “Barbie: The Album”) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
  • “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein y Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
  • “Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe, compositores (SZA)
  • “Vampire,” Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Productor del año, no clásico

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Compositor del año, no clásico

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas
  • Justin Tranter

Mejor interpretación pop solista

  • “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
  • “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
  • “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
  • “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop

  • “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
  • “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
  • “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
  • “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
  • “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Mejor álbum vocal pop

  • “Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson
  • “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
  • “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
  • “Midnights,” Taylor Swift

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

  • “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
  • “Loading,” James Blake
  • “Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
  • “Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
  • “Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan

Mejor grabación de baile pop

  • “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
  • “Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
  • “Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
  • “One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
  • “Rush,” Troye Sivan

Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica

  • “Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James Blake
  • “For That Beautiful Feeling,” the Chemical Brothers
  • “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again..
  • “Kx5,” Kx5
  • “Quest for Fire,” Skrillex

Mejor interpretación de rock

  • “Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
  • “More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas
  • “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
  • “Rescued,” Foo Fighters
  • “Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Mejor interpretación de metal

  • “Bad Man,” Disturbed
  • “Phantom of the Opera,” Ghost
  • “72 Seasons,” Metallica
  • “Hive Mind,” Slipknot
  • “Jaded,” Spiritbox

Mejor canción de rock

  • “Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards y Andrew Watt, compositores (the Rolling Stones)
  • “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • “Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore y Troy Van Leeuwen, compositores (Queens of the Stone Age)
  • “Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers y Lucy Dacus, compositores (boygenius)
  • “Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett y Pat Smear, compositores (Foo Fighters)

Mejor álbum de rock

  • “But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
  • “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
  • “72 Seasons,” Metallica
  • “This Is Why,” Paramore
  • “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa

  • “Belinda Says,” Alvvays
  • “Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
  • “Cool About It,” boygenius
  • “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
  • “This Is Why,” Paramore

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

  • “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
  • “The Record,” boygenius
  • “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
  • “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
  • “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Mejor interpretación de R&amp;B

  • “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
  • “Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR y Alex Isley
  • “ICU,” Coco Jones
  • “How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
  • “Kill Bill,” SZA

Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&amp;B

  • “Simple,” Babyface featuring Coco Jones
  • “Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon
  • “Hollywood,” Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét
  • “Good Morning,” PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol
  • “Love Language,” SZA

Mejor canción de R&amp;B

  • “Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster y Coleridge Tillman, compositores (Halle)
  • “Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper y Alexandra Isley, compositores (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR y Alex Isley)
  • “ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba y Roy Keisha Rockette, compositores (Coco Jones)
  • “On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre y Charles Williams, compositores (Victoria Monét)
  • “Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe y Leon Thomas, compositores (SZA)

Mejor álbum de R&amp;B progresivo

  • “Since I Have a Lover,” 6lack
  • “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy
  • “Nova,” Terrace Martin y James Fauntleroy
  • “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
  • “SOS,” SZA

Mejor álbum R&amp;B

  • “Girls Night Out,” Babyface
  • “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
  • “Special Occasion,” Emily King
  • “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét
  • “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker

Mejor interpretación de rap

  • “The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Love Letter,” Black Thought
  • “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
  • “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
  • “Players,” Coi Leray

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

  • “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
  • “Attention,” Doja Cat
  • “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
  • “All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
  • “Low,” SZA

Mejor canción de rap

  • “Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini y Ari Starace, compositores (Doja Cat)
  • “Barbie World” from “Barbie: The Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
  • “Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods y Javier Mercado, compositores (Lil Uzi Vert)
  • “Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule y Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, compositores (Drake & 21 Savage)
  • “Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore y Dion Wilson, compositores (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane)

Mejor álbum de rap

  • “Her Loss,” Drake & 21 Savage
  • “Michael,” Killer Mike
  • “Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin
  • “King’s Disease III,” Nas
  • “Utopia,” Travis Scott

Mejor álbum de poesía hablada

  • “A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited,” Queen Sheba
  • “For Your Consideration’24 – The Album,” Prentice Powell y Shawn William
  • “Grocery Shopping With My Mother,” Kevin Powell
  • “The Light Inside,” J. Ivy
  • “When the Poems Do What They Do,” Aja Monet

Mejor interpretación de jazz

  • “Movement 18′ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste
  • “Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin
  • “Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone featuring the Baylor Project y Russell Ferranté
  • “But Not for Me,” Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
  • “Tight,” Samara Joy

Mejor álbum vocal de jazz

  • “For Ella 2,” Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
  • “Alive at the Village Vanguard,” Fred Hersch y Esperanza Spalding
  • “Lean In,” Gretchen Parlato y Lionel Loueke
  • “Mélusine,” Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • “How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis

Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental

  • “The Source,” Kenny Barron
  • “Phoenix,” Lakecia Benjamin
  • “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn,” Adam Blackstone
  • “The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs
  • “Dream Box,” Pat Metheny

Mejor álbum de conjunto grande de jazz

  • “The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo,” ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
  • “Dynamic Maximum Tension,” Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
  • “Basie Swings the Blues,” The Count Basie Orchestra dirigido por Scotty Barnhart
  • “Olympians,” Vince Mendoza and Metropole Orkest
  • “The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions,” Mingus Big Band

Mejor álbum de jazz latino

  • “Quietude,” Eliane Elias
  • “My Heart Speaks,” Ivan Lins con Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
  • “Vox Humana,” Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
  • “Cometa,” Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
  • “El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2,” Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo

Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo

  • “Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
  • “Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole
  • “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
  • “Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry
  • “The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello

Mejor álbum de pop tradicional vocal

  • “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,” Liz Callaway
  • “Pieces of Treasure,” Rickie Lee Jones
  • “Bewitched,” Laufey
  • “Holidays Around the World,” Pentatonix
  • “Only the Strong Survive,” Bruce Springsteen
  • “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3,” (Varios artistas)

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

  • “As We Speak,” Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
  • “On Becoming,” House of Waters
  • “Jazz Hands,” Bob James
  • “The Layers,” Julian Lage
  • “All One,” Ben Wendel

Mejor álbum de teatro musical

  • “Kimberly Akimbo,” John Clancy, David Stone y Jeanine Tesori, productores; Jeanine Tesori, compositor; David Lindsay-Abaire, letrista (Original Broadway Cast)
  • “Parade,” Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen y Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, productores; Jason Robert Brown, compositor y letrista (2023 Broadway Cast)
  • “Shucked,” Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally y Billy Jay Stein, productores; Brandy Clark y Shane McAnally, compositores/letristas (Original Broadway Cast)
  • “Some Like It Hot,” Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks y NaTasha Yvette Williams, vocalistas principales; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen y Marc Shaiman, productores; Scott Wittman, letrista; Marc Shaiman, compositor y letrista (Original Broadway Cast)
  • “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Annaleigh Ashford y Josh Groban, vocalistas principales; Thomas Kail y Alex Lacamoire, productores (Stephen Sondheim, compositor y letrista) (2023 Broadway Cast)

Mejor interpretación country solista

  • “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
  • “Buried,” Brandy Clark
  • “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
  • “The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
  • “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Mejor interpretación de dúo country

  • “High Note,” Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings
  • “Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne
  • “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves
  • “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill y Paul Franklin
  • “Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
  • “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton

Mejor canción country

  • “Buried,” Brandy Clark y Jessie Jo Dillon, compositores (Brandy Clark)
  • “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan y Kacey Musgraves, compositores (Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves)
  • “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers y Geno Seale, compositores (Tyler Childers)
  • “Last Night.” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin y Ryan Vojtesak, compositores (Morgan Wallen)
  • “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton y Dan Wilson, compositores (Chris Stapleton)

Mejor álbum country

  • “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini
  • “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne
  • “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan
  • “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers
  • “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

Mejor interpretación de raíces estadounidenses

  • “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
  • “Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys of Alabama
  • “Inventing the Wheel,” Madison Cunningham
  • “You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens
  • “Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell

Mejor interpretación estadounidense

  • “Friendship,” Blind Boys of Alabama
  • “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” Tyler Childers
  • “Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
  • “King of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell y the 400 Unit
  • “The Returner,” Allison Russell

Mejor canción de raíces estadounidenses

  • “Blank Page,” Michael Trotter Jr. y Tanya Trotter, compositores (The War and Treaty)
  • “California Sober,” Aaron Allen, William Apostol y Jon Weisberger, compositores (Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson)
  • “Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell, compositor (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)
  • “Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark y Michael Pollack, compositores (Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile)
  • “The Returner,” Drew Lindsay, JT Nero y Allison Russell, compositores (Allison Russell)

Mejor álbum estadounidense

  • “Brandy Clark,” Brandy Clark
  • “The Chicago Sessions,” Rodney Crowell
  • “You’re the One,” Rhiannon Giddens
  • “Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  • “The Returner,” Allison Russell

Mejor álbum de bluegrass

  • “Radio John: Songs of John Hartford,” Sam Bush
  • “Lovin’ of the Game,” Michael Cleveland
  • “Mighty Poplar,” Mighty Poplar
  • “Bluegrass,” Willie Nelson
  • “Me/And/Dad,” Billy Strings
  • “City of Gold,” Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Mejor álbum de blues tradicional

  • “Ridin’,” Eric Bibb
  • “The Soul Side of Sipp,” Mr. Sipp
  • “Life Don’t Miss Nobody,” Tracy Nelson
  • “Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge,” John Primer
  • “All My Love for You,” Bobby Rush

Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo

  • “Death Wish Blues,” Samantha Fish y Jesse Dayton
  • “Healing Time,” Ruthie Foster
  • “Live in London,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • “Blood Harmony,” Larkin Poe
  • “LaVette!,” Bettye LaVette

Mejor álbum de folclore

  • “Traveling Wildfire,” Dom Flemons
  • “I Only See the Moon,” the Milk Carton Kids
  • “Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live),” Joni Mitchell
  • “Celebrants,” Nickel Creek
  • “Jubilee,” Old Crow Medicine Show
  • “Seven Psalms,” Paul Simon
  • “Folkocracy,” Rufus Wainwright

Mejor álbum de música de raíces regionales

  • “New Beginnings,” Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. y the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
  • “Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Dwayne Dopsie y the Zydeco Hellraisers
  • “Live: Orpheum Theater Nola,” Lost Bayou Ramblers y Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
  • “Made in New Orleans,” New Breed Brass Band
  • “Too Much to Hold,” New Orleans Nightcrawlers
  • “Live at the Maple Leaf,” the Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Mejor interpretación/canción de gospel

  • “God Is Good,” Stanley Brown featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard y Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard y Hezekiah Walker, compositores
  • “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans y Marvin L. Winans, compositores
  • “Lord Do It for Me (Live),” Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez y Kerry Douglas, compositores
  • “God Is,” Melvin Crispell III
  • “All Things,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, compositor

Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea

  • “Believe,” Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley and Blessing Offor, compositores
  • “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) (Live),” Cody Carnes
  • “Thank God I Do,” Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle y Jason Ingram, compositores
  • “Love Me Like I Am,” For King & Country featuring Jordin Sparks
  • “Your Power,” Lecrae y Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore y Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis y Naomi Raine, compositores

Mejor álbum gospel

  • “I Love You,” Erica Campbell
  • “Hymns (Live),” Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • “The Maverick Way,” Maverick City Music
  • “My Truth,” Jonathan McReynolds
  • “All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett

Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

  • “My Tribe,” Blessing Offor
  • “Emanuel,” Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
  • “Lauren Daigle,” Lauren Daigle
  • “Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae
  • “I Believe,” Phil Wickham

Mejor álbum de raíces gospel

  • “Tribute to the King,” the Blackwood Brothers Quartet
  • “Echoes of the South,” Blind Boys of Alabama
  • “Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times,” Becky Isaacs Bowman
  • “Meet Me at the Cross,” Brian Free & Assurance
  • “Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light,” Gaither Vocal Band

Mejor álbum de pop latino

  • “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
  • “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
  • “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
  • “La Neta,” Pedro Capó
  • “Don Juan,” Maluma
  • “X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

Mejor álbum de música urbana

  • “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
  • “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G
  • “Data,” Tainy

Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo

  • “Martínez,” Cabra
  • “Leche De Tigre,” Diamante Eléctrico
  • “Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes
  • “De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade
  • “EADDA9223,” Fito Páez

Mejor álbum de música mexicana (incluyendo tex-mex)

  • “Bordado a Mano,” Ana Bárbara
  • “La Sánchez,” Lila Downs
  • “Motherflower,” Flor de Toloache
  • “Amor Como en Las Películas De Antes,” Lupita Infante
  • “Génesis,” Peso Pluma

Mejor álbum latino tropical

  • “Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022),” Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta
  • “Voy a Ti,” Luis Figueroa
  • “Niche Sinfónico,” Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
  • “Vida,” Omara Portuondo
  • “Mimy & Tony,” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
  • “Escalona Nunca se Había Grabado Así,” Carlos Vives

Mejor interpretación de música global

  • “Shadow Forces,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer y Shahzad Ismaily
  • “Alone,” Burna Boy
  • “Feel,” Davido
  • “Milagro y Disastre,” Silvana Estrada
  • “Abundance in Millets,” Falu y Gaurav Shah (featuring PM Narendra Modi)
  • “Pashto,” Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
  • “Todo Colores,” Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk y Tank and the Bangas

Mejor interpretación de música africana

  • “Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide
  • “City Boys,” Burna Boy
  • “Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys
  • “Rush,” Ayra Starr
  • “Water,” Tyla

Mejor álbum de música global

  • “Epifanías,” Susana Baca
  • “History,” Bokanté
  • “I Told Them…,” Burna Boy
  • “Timeless,” Davido
  • “This Moment,” Shakti
  • Mejor álbum de reggae
  • “Born for Greatness,” Buju Banton
  • “Simma,” Beenie Man
  • “Cali Roots Riddim 2023,” Collie Buddz
  • “No Destroyer,” Burning Spear
  • “Colors of Royal,” Julian Marley & Antaeus

Mejor álbum New Age, Ambient o Chant

  • “Aquamarine,” Kirsten Agresta-Copely
  • “Moments of Beauty,” Omar Akram
  • “Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks),” Ólafur Arnalds
  • “Ocean Dreaming Ocean,” David Darling y Hans Christian
  • “So She Howls,” Carla Patullo featuring Tonality y the Scorchio Quartet

Mejor álbum de música infantil

  • “Ahhhhh!,” Andrew & Polly
  • “Ancestars,” Pierce Freelon y Nnenna Freelon
  • “Hip Hope for Kids!,” DJ Willy Wow!
  • “Taste the Sky,” Uncle Jumbo
  • “We Grow Together Preschool Songs,” 123 Andrés

Mejor álbum de comedia

  • “I Wish You Would,” Trevor Noah
  • “I’m an Entertainer,” Wanda Sykes
  • “Selective Outrage,” Chris Rock
  • “Someone You Love,” Sarah Silverman
  • “What’s in a Name?,” Dave Chappelle

Mejor grabación de audiolibros, narraciones y cuentos

  • “Big Tree,” Meryl Streep
  • “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder,” William Shatner
  • “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin
  • “It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism,” Senator Bernie Sanders
  • “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama

Mejor compilado de banda sonora para medios visuales

  • “Aurora,” (Daisy Jones & the Six)
  • “Barbie: The Album” (Varios Artistas)
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By” (Varios Artistas)
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3″ (Varios Artistas)
  • “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Weird Al Yankovic

Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (incluye cine y televisión)

  • “Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, compositores
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, compositor
  • “The Fabelmans,” John Williams, compositor
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, compositor
  • “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, compositor

Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos

  • “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,” Sarah Schachner, compositor
  • “God of War Ragnarök,” Bear McCreary, compositor
  • “Hogwarts Legacy,” Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers “Sea,” compositores
  • “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” Stephen Barton y Gordy Haab, compositores
  • “Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical,” Jess Serro, Tripod y Austin Wintory, compositores

Mejor canción para medios visuales

  • “Barbie World” de “Barbie: The Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. y Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
  • “Dance the Night” de “Barbie: The Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
  • “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie: The Album,” Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Ryan Gosling)
  • “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Música de e inspirada por Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty y Temilade Openiyi, compositores (Rihanna)
  • “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie: The Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)

Mejor video musical

  • “I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles), Em Cooper, director de video; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin y Laura Thomas, productores de video
  • “In Your Love” (Tyler Childers), Bryan Schlam, director de video; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thornton y Whitney Wolanin, productores de video
  • “What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish), Billie Eilish, director de video; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson y David Moore, productores de video
  • “Count Me Out” (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free y Kendrick Lamar, directores de video; Jason Baum y Jamie Rabineau, productores de video
  • “Rush” (Troye Sivan), Gordon Von Steiner, director de video; Kelly McGee, productor de video

Mejor video musical de formato largo

  • “Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, director de video; Brett Morgen, productor de video
  • “How I’m Feeling Now” (Lewis Capaldi), Joe Pearlman, director de video; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis y Alice Rhodes, productores de video
  • “Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour” (Kendrick Lamar), Mike Carson, Dave Free y Mark Ritchie, directores de video; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke y Jamie Rabineau, productores de video
  • “I Am Everything” (Little Richard), Lisa Cortés, director de video; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman y Liz Yale Marsh, productores de video
  • “Dear Mama” (Tupac Shakur), Allen Hughes, director de video; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins y Stef Smith, productores de video

Mejor diseño de empaque

  • “The Art of Forgetting,” Caroline Rose, director de arte (Caroline Rose)
  • “Cadenza 21′,” Hsing-Hui Cheng, director de arte (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)
  • “Electrophonic Chronic,” Perry Shall, director de arte (The Arcs)
  • “Gravity Falls,” Iam8bit, director de arte (Brad Breeck)
  • “Migration,” Yu Wei, director de arte (Leaf Yeh)
  • “Stumpwork,” Luke Brooks y James Theseus Buck, directores de arte (Dry Cleaning)

Mejor empaque de edición especial

  • “The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel,” Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy y Mark Ohe, directores de arte (Neutral Milk Hotel)
  • “For the Birds: The Birdsong Project,” Jeri Heiden y John Heiden, directores de arte (Varios Artistas)
  • “Gieo,” Duy Dao, director de arte (Ngot)
  • “Inside: Deluxe Box Set,” Bo Burnham y Daniel Calderwood, directores de arte (Bo Burnham)
  • “Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition,” Masaki Koike, director de arte (Lou Reed)

Mejores notas de álbum

  • “Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live),” Ashley Kahn, notas de álbum (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)
  • “I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn,” Scott B. Bomar, notas de álbum (Howdy Glenn)
  • “Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions,” Vik Sohonie, notas de álbum (Iftin Band)
  • “Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971,” Jeff Place y John Troutman, notas de álbum (Varios Artistas)
  • “Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos,” Robert Gordon y Deanie Parker, notas de álbum (Varios Artistas)

Mejor álbum histórico

  • “Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17,” Steve Berkowitz y Jeff Rosen, productores; Steve Addabbo, Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw y Mark Wilder, ingenieros de masterización (Bob Dylan)
  • “The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922,” Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey y Richard Martin, productores de recopilaciones; Richard Martin, ingenieros de masterización; Richard Martin, ingeniero de restauración (Varios Artistas)
  • “Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971,” Jeff Place y John Troutman, productores de recopilaciones; Randy LeRoy y Charlie Pilzer, ingenieros de masterización; Mike Petillo y Charlie Pilzer, ingeniero de restauración (Varios Artistas)
  • “Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition,” Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan y Hal Willner, productores de recopilaciones; John Baldwin, ingenieros de masterización; John Baldwin, ingeniero de restauración (Lou Reed)
  • “Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos,” Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith y Mason Williams, productores de recopilaciones; Michael Graves, ingeniero de masterización; Michael Graves, ingeniero de restauración (Varios Artistas)

Mejor arreglo para álbum no clásico

  • “Desire, I Want to Turn Into You,” Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek y Geoff Swan, ingenieros; Mike Bozzi y Chris Gehringer, ingenieros de masterización (Caroline Polachek)
  • “History,” Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, ingeniero de masterización (Bokanté)
  • “Jaguar II,” John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue y Todd Robinson, ingenieros; Colin Leonard, ingeniero de masterización (Victoria Monét)
  • “Multitudes,” Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge y Blake Mills, ingenieros (Feist)
  • “The Record,” Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit y Sarah Tudzin, ingenieros; Pat Sullivan, ingeniero de masterización (boygenius)

Mejor arreglo para álbum clásico

  • “The Blue Hour,” Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps y John Weston, ingenieros; Helge Sten, ingeniero de masterización (Shara Nova y A Far Cry)
  • “Contemporary American Composers,” David Frost & Charlie Post, ingenieros; Silas Brown, ingeniero de masterización (Riccardo Muti y Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
  • “Fandango,” Alexander Lipay y Dmitriy Lipay, ingeniero; Alexander Lipay y Dmitriy Lipay, ingeniero de masterización (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo y Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • “Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul – Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor,” Christopher Moretti & John Weston, ingenieros; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, ingeniero de masterización (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)
  • “Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces,” Mark Donahue, ingeniero; Mark Donahue, ingeniero de masterización (Manfred Honeck y Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Productor de música clásica del año

  • David Frost
  • Morten Lindberg
  • Dmitriy Lipay
  • Elaine Martone
  • Brian Pidgeon

Mejor grabación remixada

  • “Alien Love Call,” Badbadnotgood, remixers (Turnstile and Badbadnotgood featuring Blood Orange)
  • “New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix),” Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz featuring Tame Impala y Bootie Brown)
  • “Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix),” Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)
  • “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix),” Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)
  • “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix),” Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)

Mejor álbum con sonido inmersivo

  • “Act 3 (Immersive Edition),” Ryan Ulyate, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Ryan Ulyate, productor inmersivo (Ryan Ulyate)
  • “Blue Clear Sky,” Chuck Ainlay, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Chuck Ainlay, productor inmersivo (George Strait)
  • “The Diary of Alicia Keys,” George Massenburg y Eric Schilling, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Alicia Keys y Ann Mincieli, productor inmersivo (Alicia Keys)
  • “God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack),” Eric Schilling, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro y Herbert Waltl, productor inmersivo (Bear McCreary)
  • “Silence Between Songs,” Aaron Short, ingeniero de mezclas inmersivas (Madison Beer)

Mejor composición instrumental

  • “Amerikkan Skin,” Lakecia Benjamin, compositor (Lakecia Benjamin featuring Angela Davis)
  • “Can You Hear the Music,” Ludwig Göransson, compositor (Ludwig Göransson)
  • “Cutey and the Dragon,” Gordon Goodwin y Raymond Scott, compositores (Quartet San Francisco featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
  • “Helena’s Theme,” John Williams, compositor (John Williams)
  • “Motion,” Edgar Meyer, compositor (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer y Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)

Mejor arreglo instrumental o a cappella

  • “Angels We Have Heard on High,” Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arreglista (Just 6)
  • “Can You Hear the Music,” Ludwig Göransson, arreglista (Ludwig Göransson)
  • “Folsom Prison Blues,” John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin y Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arreglistas (The String Revolution featuring Tommy Emmanuel)
  • “I Remember,” Mingus Hilario Duran, arreglista (Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band featuring Paquito D’Rivera)
  • “Paint It Black,” Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon y Alana Da Fonseca, arreglistas (Wednesday Addams)

Mejor arreglo de instrumentos y vocales

  • “April in Paris,” Gordon Goodwin, arreglistas (Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
  • “Com Que Voz (Live),” John Beasley y Maria Mendes, arreglistas (Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley y Metropole Orkest)
  • “Fenestra,” Godwin Louis, arreglista (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
  • “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning,” Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye, Kendrick y Amanda Taylor, arreglistas (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)
  • “Lush Life,” Kendric McCallister, arreglista (Samara Joy)

Mejor interpretación orquestal

  • “Adès: Dante,” Gustavo Dudamel, director (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • “Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces,” Karina Canellakis, director (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • “Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, director (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • “Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy,” JoAnn Falletta, director (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • “Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony)

Mejor grabación de ópera

  • “Blanchard: Champion,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, director; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore y Eric Owens; David Frost, productor (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
  • “Corigliano: The Lord of Cries,” Gil Rose, director; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott y David Portillo; Gil Rose, productor (Boston Modern Orchestra Project y Odyssey Opera Chorus)
  • “Little: Black Lodge,” Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee y David T. Little, productores (the Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)

Mejor interpretación coral

  • “Carols After a Plague,” Donald Nally, director (The Crossing)
  • “The House of Belonging,” Craig Hella Johnson, director (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
  • “Ligeti: Lux Aeterna,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, director (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
  • “Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil,” Steven Fox, director (The Clarion Choir)
  • “Saariaho: Reconnaissance,” Nils Schweckendiek, director (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)

Mejor interpretación de música de conjunto pequeño

  • “American Stories,” Anthony McGill y Pacifica Quartet
  • “Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3,” Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax y Leonidas Kavakos
  • “Between Breaths,” Third Coast Percussion
  • “Rough Magic,” Roomful of Teeth
  • “Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker,” Catalyst Quartet
  • Mejor solo instrumental clásico
  • “Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light,” Robert Black
  • “Akiho: Cylinders,” Andy Akiho
  • “The American Project,” Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, director (Louisville Orchestra)
  • “Difficult Grace,” Seth Parker Woods
  • “Of Love,” Curtis Stewart

Mejor álbum de solista vocal clásico

  • “Because,” Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista
  • “Broken Branches,” Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, acompañante
  • “40@40,” Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista
  • “Rising,” Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianista
  • “Walking in the Dark,” Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, director (Philharmonia Orchestra)

Mejor compendio de música clásica

  • “Fandango,” Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, director; Dmitriy Lipay, productor
  • “Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?,” Christopher Rountree, director; Lewis Pesacov, productor
  • “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright,” Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, director; Hans Kipfer, productor
  • “Passion for Bach and Coltrane,” Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith y A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown y Mark Dover, productores
  • “Sardinia,” Chick Corea; Chick Corea y Bernie Kirsh, productores
  • “Sculptures,” Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho y Sean Dixon, productores
  • “Zodiac Suite,” Aaron Diehl Trio & the Knights; Eric Jacobsen, director; Aaron Diehl y Eric Jacobsen, productores

Mejor composición clásica contemporánea

  • “Adès: Dante,” Thomas Adès, compositor (Gustavo Dudamel y Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • “Akiho: In That Space, at That Time,” Andy Akiho, compositor (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl y Omaha Symphony)
  • “Brittelle: Psychedelics,” William Brittelle, compositor (Roomful of Teeth)
  • “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright,” Missy Mazzoli, compositor (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan y Bergen Philharmonic)
  • “Montgomery: Rounds,” Jessie Montgomery, compositor (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry y Roomful of Teeth)

