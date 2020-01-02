Madonna despidió el año con un atrevido video bailando

La celebración de Año Nuevo de Madonna fue con todo y por eso quiso demostrar su alegría compartiendo un video donde se le ve bailando al ritmo de la «Can’t Take My Eyes off You».

Además la artista realiza atrevidos pasos estilo pole dance mientras sujeta una copa de lo que parece ser vino, mientras es filmada.

Ella en todo momento ve fijamente a la cámara de una forma muy sexy, y es que a sus 61 años, la estadounidense mantiene una figura bien ejercitada y su rostro aún no refleja su verdadera edad.

