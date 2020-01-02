Madonna despidió el año con un atrevido video bailando

La celebración de Año Nuevo de Madonna fue con todo y por eso quiso demostrar su alegría compartiendo un video donde se le ve bailando al ritmo de la «Can’t Take My Eyes off You».
Además la artista realiza atrevidos pasos estilo pole dance mientras sujeta una copa de lo que parece ser vino, mientras es filmada.
Ella en todo momento ve fijamente a la cámara de una forma muy sexy, y es que a sus 61 años, la estadounidense mantiene una figura bien ejercitada y su rostro aún no refleja su verdadera edad.
And yes Im paying for it today……. but i dont regret it because if Ive learned one lesson in life its to have No regrets!!! Ever!!! Life is a journey, a process, and we all make mistakes and we learn from them and move on!! 2019 kicked my ass and taught Madame ❌ some very expensive lessons but she would not trade them for anything for what we risk reveals what we value………..And I am so very blessed and grateful for all the beautiful experiences and souls I have encountered and created with and fallen in love with this past year! ♥️ Here’s to another decade of dreams and Evolution #newyear #newbeginnings #health #happiness #love
