Este martes se entregó el listado oficial de los nominados a los Premios Emmy, en su edición 2021, que premia lo mejor de la industria televisiva gringa.
Quienes arrasaron con las nominaciones fueron las series The Mandalorian (Disney+) y The Crown (Netflix), con 24 nominaciones cada una, en las diversas categorías.
Uno de los que celebró este especial hito fue Pedro Pascal, quién chocheó con la nominación y lo comentó en su cuenta de Twitter.
“VEINTICUATRO. Siento haber tenido que deletrearlo. Que orgullo”, manifestó el actor nacional.
Dentro de las otras producciones que se quedaron con importantes nominaciones en los premios Emmy, se destacada “WandaVision” y “The Handmaid’s Tale”.
En cuanto a las plataformas de streaming, HBO lidera el grupo con 130, mientras que Netflix tiene 129.
Nominados a los Premios Emmy 2021
Mejor serie Dramática
- The Boys (Amazon Prime)
- Bridgerton (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Pose (FX)
- This Is Us (NBC)
Actor Principal en Serie Dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Actriz Principal en Serie Dramática
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Actriz Secundaria en Serie Dramática
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Actor Secundario en Serie Dramática
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Actriz Invitada en Serie Dramática
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Actor Invitado en Serie Dramática
- Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Charles Dance, The Crown
- Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- black-ish (ABC)
- Cobra Kai (Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Actriz Principal en Serie de Comedia
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Actor Principal en Serie de Comedia
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Actriz Secundaria en Serie de Comedia
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Aidy Bryant, SNL
- Kate McKinnon, SNL
- Cecily Strong, SNL
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Actor Secundario en Serie de Comedia
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Kenan Thompson, SNL
- Bowen Yang, SNL
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Actriz Invitada en Serie de Comedia
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Maya Rudolph, SNL
- Kristen Wiig, SNL
Actor Invitado en Serie de Comedia
- Alec Baldwin, SNL
- Dave Chappelle, SNL
- Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
- Daniel Kaluuya, SNL
- Daniel Levy, SNL
Serie de Comedia
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
- WandaVision (Disney+)
Película para la Televisión
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)
- Oslo (HBO)
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
- Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)
- Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)
Actriz Principal en Serie Limitada o Película
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Actor Principal en Serie Limitada o Película
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Actriz Secundaria en Serie Limitada o Película
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Actor Secundario en Serie Limitada o Película
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Conductor de Reality Show
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
- Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
Programa de Competencia
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Programa de Reality Sin Estructura
- Becoming (Disney+)
- Below Deck (Bravo)
- Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)
- Selling Sunset (Netflix)
Serie de Variedades
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Serie de Variedades de Conversación
- Conan
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert